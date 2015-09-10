Dieter Zetsche, chief executive of Daimler AG is seen at the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Daimler (DAIGn.DE) is in talks with BAIC Motor (1958.HK) about allowing the Chinese company to take a stake in the German carmaker, although it remains unclear whether any deal will materialize, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Thursday.

If it did BAIC would become the third Chinese auto maker to invest in a foreign car manufacturer, after Dongfeng Group (0489.HK) took a stake in PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) and SAIC Motor bought shares in General Motors (GM.N).

Daimler already owns a 10 percent stake in BAIC, the Hong-Kong listed unit of China's Beijing Automotive Group BEJINS.UL, which co-owns a joint venture to produce Mercedes-Benz passenger cars in China.

"We have said from the start that it could lead to a cross-shareholding," Zetsche told Reuters on Thursday, saying he cannot say yet whether "concrete steps" will result from the discussions.

That would be up to the potential investor, the CEO added.

Any stake purchase by the Chinese manufacturer should be fashioned in a way that does not dilute the interests of current Daimler shareholders, Zetsche said, adding that the two sides were discussing "possible mechanisms" to achieve that goal.

Daimler has in the past issued new shares to allow strategic shareholders to buy a stake. In 2009 it increased its share capital by 10 percent, allowing Abu Dhabi's Aabar Investments to take a 9.1 percent stake.

Reuters reported last month that the Chinese manufacturer was in talks with Daimler about taking a stake in the Stuttgart-based company, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Daimler and BAIC have deepened ties in recent years. In December 2013, BAIC took a 51 percent stake in a China-based manufacturing joint venture to produce the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class and GLA offroader, while the German automaker took a 51 percent stake in a China sales organization for Mercedes cars.

Daimler's largest shareholders are currently Renault-Nissan (RENA.PA) (7201.T) with a 3.1 percent stake and Kuwait's investment authority, which has 6.8 percent.

