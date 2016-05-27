FRANKFURT Daimler said it will spend 3 billion euros ($3.35 billion) to curtail diesel exhaust pollution levels by modifying its engines and exhaust treatment systems including through a software update for some Mercedes-Benz passenger cars.

The 3 billion euros includes a 2.6 billion euros investment announced in February.

Daimler Mercedes-Benz will equip its entire range of diesel cars in Europe with selective catalytic reduction technology and roll out particulate filters for gasoline engines.

Daimler said improvements in engine technology include optimizations of turbocharging, fuel injection and intercooling, as well as the application of new materials which help extend exhaust-gas recirculation treatments at lower operating temperatures.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)