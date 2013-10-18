Emblems of German car Mercedes-Benz are pictured during a news conference about the new production line of the Mercedes-Benz S-class in Sindelfingen near Stuttgart, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT Daimler (DAIGn.DE) received more than 30,000 orders for its flagship Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury car in less than three months since the model was launched, the company said on Friday.

"The new S-Class has already jumped back into the lead in terms of new vehicle registrations in Germany and its neighboring European countries," said Ola Källenius, the new head of sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz Cars.

Last year the company sold over 65,000 S-Class cars.

The new model, a cornerstone of the group's growth strategy, hit U.S. showrooms this week after debuting in Europe in late July and in China at the end of last month.

Prices for the sixth-generation S-Class start at nearly 72,000 euros ($92,600) with tax and boasts the highest levels of comfort, including air purifiers for customers in China, the car's biggest market.

The S-Class has taken on an even more important role at the top of the Mercedes range since Daimler dropped the Maybach ultra luxury brand, and now features six body styles instead of the previous three.

