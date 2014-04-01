Liberty House bids to buy iron ore assets in Minnesota
British metals group Liberty House is bidding to buy U.S.-based Mesabi Metallics Co LLC and ESML Holding Inc, as it seeks to boost its presence in North America.
FRANKFURT German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) is taking over stakes in two battery cell producers from Evonik (EVKn.DE), making Daimler the sole owner of both companies.
Daimler said in a statement on Tuesday it will acquire a 50.1 percent interest in Li-Tec Battery GmbH and a 10 percent stake in Deutsche Accumotive GmbH & Co. KG to expand its lithium-ion activities.
The companies declined to disclose financial details.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
PARIS/LONDON Investment banks seeking to persuade Vivendi to float Universal Music Group (UMG) says the recovering division is worth about 20 billion euros ($22 billion), top executives at the Paris-based media company said on Tuesday.