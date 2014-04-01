A emergency exit sign is pictured above a logo of German car manufacturer Daimler AG, before the annual news conference in Stuttgart February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

FRANKFURT German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) is taking over stakes in two battery cell producers from Evonik (EVKn.DE), making Daimler the sole owner of both companies.

Daimler said in a statement on Tuesday it will acquire a 50.1 percent interest in Li-Tec Battery GmbH and a 10 percent stake in Deutsche Accumotive GmbH & Co. KG to expand its lithium-ion activities.

The companies declined to disclose financial details.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Jonathan Gould)