Dairy Crest Group Plc (DCG.L) said it was looking to sell its French branded spreads business, St Hubert, in a deal that analysts expect could fetch the dairy foods company about 300 million pounds.

A potential sale of the spreads business, considered by analysts the "jewel in the crown" of Dairy Crest, could also help the company reduce debt and focus on its core UK business.

The company's announcement comes at a time when British consumer firms, which are trying to battle soaring commodity costs, are in a tough situation as rising inflation squeezes Britons' living standards and makes them more sensitive to price hikes.

Since acquiring the Hubert business in January 2007, Dairy Crest had been unable to make additional deals in Continental Europe as it had planned earlier, the maker of Cathedral City cheese said in a statement.

The group's plan to do further deals in Continental Europe had fallen flat as family-run businesses were hard to secure, its own balance sheet was constrained and rival Lactalis was snapping up much of what was on offer, Numis analyst Charles Pick said.

A possible sale would not just reduce Dairy Crest's debt, but also help the company make strategic deals in the UK.

"It is a very profitable business and probably quite saleable in that respect. So we would expect almost the bulk of the group's net debt to disappear if they can sell it," Investec Bank analyst Nicola Mallard said.

The group had a net debt of about 365.3 million pounds as of September 30, 2011. It bought St Hubert for about 250 million pounds from Uniq, which was acquired by Irish food company Greencore (GNC.L) last year.

"Without (St Hubert) the group's profits will become more reliant on the UK market and within that, the struggling liquid milk sector," Investec's Mallard said.

Dairy Crest, which also makes Clover spread, Country Life butter and Frijj, said it planned to continue with its progressive dividend policy.

The group's shares, which have lost 3 percent of their value since the company posted first-half results in November, were up about 2 percent at 331.61 pence by 1043 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.

($1 = 0.6323 British pounds)

