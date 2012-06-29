Dairy Crest Group Plc (DCG.L), the maker of Cathedral City cheese, would sell its St Hubert French branded spreads business to France-based Montagu Private Equity SAS for 430 million euros ($534.34 million), and said it will now focus on its UK operations.

Aggressive price wars between supermarkets and low bulk cream prices have hurt Dairy Crest's core milk business. But strong cheese and spreads sales have helped the company maintain profitability.

Montagu's offer — equivalent to 344 million pounds — was lower than the 350 million to 400 million pounds that St Hubert was expected to fetch, but it was a reasonable price, given current market conditions, analysts said.

"When people made their initial estimates of 350 to 400 million sterling, that was on the basis of the euro ... and actually that's moved, that' been detrimental," said Jefferies & Co analyst Alex Howson.

St Hubert is the second-largest spreads brand by market share in France and competes with Unilever Plc (ULVR.L) and Lactalis.

Analysts consider St Hubert, which Dairy Crest bought in 2007 for 370 million euros, to be its "jewel in the crown."

But rising debt and failure to make additional acquisitions in Europe forced the British milk processor to undertake a strategic review of St Hubert in March.

"The best thing for Dairy Crest is to concentrate on the UK business," Chief Executive Mark Allen told Reuters.

The company, which had net debt of 336 million pounds on March 31, said it would use proceeds from the sale initially to reduce net debt.

Dairy Crest, whose brands include Country Life, Clover and flavored milk drink Frijj, would also consider buying branded dairy foods businesses in the UK.

Shares of the company, which once traded above 740 pence, were up nearly 1 percent at 330.80 pence at 0756 EDT on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)