Dow merger with DuPont gets conditional approval in Brazil
BRASILIA Brazil approved the planned merger of Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday, conditioned on a global divestment plan including its Brazilian corn seed business.
BEIJING China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, said on Tuesday that Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co 3699.HK, the real estate flagship of his Wanda empire, would re-list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange either through an initial public offering (IPO) or a backdoor listing.
Approval for an IPO could take two or three years, while a backdoor listing would require more than a year, Wang said in an exclusive interview with Reuters.
Shareholders of the Hong Kong-listed real estate firm last week approved a buy-out offer that would see the firm privatized. The company said earlier this month it planned to de-list from the Hong Kong stock exchange on Sept. 20.
An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus sold a 25 percent stake in Indian non-bank lender Capital First Ltd for 17.67 billion rupees ($275.4 million) in stock market transactions on Wednesday.