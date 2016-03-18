Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
New York - Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of the British rock band The Who were on hand for the opening on Friday of a special social area at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for teens and young adults suffering from the illness.
Called The Lounge, the new space was developed by Teen Cancer America, a nonprofit organization co-founded by the two rock stars. The charity works with hospitals to develop state-of-the-art facilities to give teens suffering from cancer a place to meet, spend time together and stay connected.
"The music business was founded with the support of teenagers, well it was in my day," Daltrey told a press conference. "And this is a good way of giving back."
LOS ANGELES As co-creator David Lynch introduced the first screening of his much-anticipated revival of the 1990s TV series "Twin Peaks", he evoked the image of the tall green Douglas fir trees that came to define the mysterious small town setting of his show.