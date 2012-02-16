COPENHAGEN Ratings agency Moody's has placed the ratings of eight Danish banks under review for a possible downgrade, including the country's biggest, Danske Bank, due to the impact of the euro zone debt crisis.

The list includes the country's second-biggest lender Jyske Bank, third-biggest Sydbank, Nordea, the Danish arm of the Nordic region's biggest lender Nordea, and the mortgage and banking arm of unlisted Nykredit.

The agency said its move was part of a review of a total of 114 financial institutions in 16 European Countries.

"The actions reflect, to differing degrees, the combined pressures from the adverse and prolonged impact of the euro area crisis, which makes the operating environment very difficult for European banks," Moody's said.

The deteriorating creditworthiness of euro area sovereigns, was also cited as a reason for the review, Moody's said.

Spar Nord Bank, Ringkjobing Landbobank and DLR Kredit are among the banks being reviewed.

Denmark's financial sector, fragmented into over 100 banks, has taken heavy writedowns after excessive lending to property buyers and has also been hit by rising funding costs.

A large number of Danish banks have recently announced job cuts and restructuring initiatives to cut costs.

