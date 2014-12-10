Yoghurt called Danio produced by French Dairy Group Danone are seen on display on shelves during the company's 2013 annual results presentation in Paris February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS French food group Danone (DANO.PA) will hold a board meeting this week to discuss whether to sell its medical nutrition business to a Fresenius (FMEG.DE)-led group or to Hospira HSP.N for more than 3 billion euros, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

While the Fresenius group is perceived to be the front runner to enter exclusive talks, Danone is expected to push for a higher offer, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. There was however no guarantee of a deal and Danone board could decide to pull the sale, they said.

Danone could not be immediately reached for comment while Fresenius declined comment.

Reuters first reported in February that Danone was looking to sell its medical nutrition business, worth an estimated 4 to 5 billion euros.

But Fresenius was said last month to be considering pulling out of the bidding because of frustration with the slow progress of the process, sources told Reuters.

A sale of its medical nutrition business would help Danone, the world's leading yoghurt firm, focus on its main businesses of baby food, dairy and bottled water.

Danone could also use the proceeds from a sale to help fund a takeover of U.S. infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Group (MJN.N), which sources said in October it wanted to pursue.

