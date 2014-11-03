A general view with a giant jar of yogurt is seen outside the exhibition to mark the 90th anniversary of the French foods company Danone, in Paris April 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS Danone (DANO.PA), the world's largest yoghurt maker, said it will spend 278 million euros ($347.5 million) to further tighten its control over Morocco's main dairy company, Centrale Laitiere, as it reduces its dependence on slow-growth Europe.

Danone will buy an additional 21.75 percent of Centrale Laitiere, which has a domestic market share of nearly 60 percent, taking its stake to 90.86 percent, Danone said in a statement.

The deal follows news last week that Danone was investing $550 million in Chinese milk powder maker Yashili International Holdings.

Analysts have also speculated that Danone might sell its medical nutrition business and push deeper into markets like China and Africa through acquisitions.

Danone, which generates 60 percent of its turnover in emerging countries, has invested more than a billion euros in Africa over the past two years. In July, it bought East Africa's top dairy producer, Brookside, for an undisclosed amount.

Last year, the owner of yoghurt brands Activia and Actimel bought a 49 percent stake in Fan Milk International, a west African producer of frozen dairy products and juices with sales of 120 million euros.

Danone had already spent 550 million euros to raise its stake in Centrale Laitiere to 67 percent in 2012.

Shares in Danone were 1.3 percent lower at 53.53 euros by 1620 GMT.

(1 US dollar = 0.7999 euro)

