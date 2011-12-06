A man talks on his mobile phone in front of the Times Square Olive Garden in New York, June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI.N) cut its full-year outlook as it sees profits hurt by higher commodity costs and falling customer traffic at the Olive Garden chain, sending its shares down more than 11 percent Tuesday.

Most casual dining restaurant chains are struggling to maintain the balance between rising costs of food like meat and bread and keeping menu prices low.

Darden has been increasing promotions and advertising and making menu changes in an attempt to lure more patrons to its Italian-themed Olive Garden restaurants, which account for about half of the company's sales.

For the second quarter, the company said it estimates U.S. same-restaurant sales to fall 2.5 percent for Olive Garden and grow 6.8 and 6 percent at its Red Lobster and LongHorn Steakhouse chains, respectively.

"Olive Garden's soft performance appears to be brand-specific and management is pursuing a range of initiatives to reverse negative operating trends," Baird Equity Research analyst David Tarantino wrote in a client note.

"We suspect these programs will take time to gain traction," Tarantino, who cut his price target on the stock by $5 to $50, said.

Darden, which operates about 1,894 restaurants in the United States and Canada, now expects 2012 earnings per share from continuing operations to grow 4-7 percent, down from its prior forecast of a 12-15 percent rise.

The company's shares were trading down at $42.51 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They hit a low of $42.12 earlier.

PRICE VS PATRONS

Darden, which also operates the Red Lobster and LongHorn Steakhouse chains, said the price rises it settled on for the second quarter were not significant enough to cover the increase in food costs, hurting earnings in the period as well.

Darden had planned to raise prices by 2 percent to 3 percent in the current fiscal year to offset higher costs for food and beverages.

Orlando, Florida-based Darden, which will report quarterly results on December 16, said it now expects to earn 41 cents per share from continuing operations for the second quarter. Analysts were expecting it to earn 54 cents a share.

Bernstein analyst Sara Senatore wrote that Darden's lowered full-year guidance could "still prove optimistic" as this relies heavily on an improved performance in the back half of the year.

