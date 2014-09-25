Advisory firms Glass, Lewis & Co and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) each have recommended that Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI.N) investors back Starboard Value LP's 12-director slate, which would oust the embattled company's full board.

Smaller firm Egan-Jones Proxy Services recommended voting for the eight director nominees put up by Darden, which is leaving spots open for Starboard candidates.

Darden, best known for its Italian-themed Olive Garden chain, repeatedly has said a complete turnover of the board is risky and would hand too much control of the company to Starboard. Its annual shareholder meeting is scheduled for Oct. 10.

The Orlando-based chain, which has been under pressure from activists since last year, irked investors when it rebuffed a shareholder vote in April calling for a special meeting to debate the then-proposed sale of its struggling Red Lobster chain.

Darden sold Red Lobster for $2.1 billion in July. Since then, it has made significant concessions that have failed to satisfy Starboard and fellow dissident investor Barington Capital Group.

In addition to ceding four board seats to Starboard and nominating just four incumbent directors to stand for election at the annual meeting, the restaurant operator announced in July that Clarence Otis would step down as chief executive officer and chairman.

Starboard, Darden's second-largest investor with an 8.8 percent stake, two weeks ago unveiled a proposal that included plans to sell Darden's real estate, franchise its restaurants, spin off the Capital Grille, Yard House and other chains and fix its flagship Olive Garden chain.

The activist also shared its recipe for improving sales at Olive Garden. That prescription included salting the pasta water, giving away fewer breadsticks and improving wine sales.

Shares in Darden were unchanged at $51.28 in after-hours trading on Thursday.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by James Dalgleish, Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Shumaker)