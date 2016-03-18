The logo of electrical goods retailer Darty is seen on boards on the roof of a shop of the company in Lampertheim near Strasbourg, France, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Steinhoff (SNHG.DE) on Friday offered $975 million for Darty Plc DRTY.L, Europe's No.3 electrical goods retailer, trumping a competing takeover bid from a French retailer Fnac (FNAC.PA).

In an all-cash deal, Steinhoff, through its French-based unit Conforama, offered 125 pence per share, valuing the company at 673 million pounds ($975.72 million) and a 54 percent premium to the price before any potential bidders emerged.

The Johannesburg-based furniture retailer and maker's buyout offer is higher than Fnac's cash and share offer that valued Darty at around 615 million pounds.

"Unless Fnac announces a higher and deliverable offer, the board currently intends to recommend the offer to Darty shareholders," said Alan Parker, non-Executive Chairman of Darty.

The transaction would bulk up Steinhoff's presence in Europe, where it already makes more than two-thirds of its 9.8 billion euros ($11.06 billion) of annual sales.

Darty earns 70 percent of its revenue in France but has 400 stores across Europe and competes with Media-Saturn, owned by Germany's Metro (MEOG.DE), and with Britain's Dixons (DC.L). Conforama, like Darty and Fnac, has a strong presence in French high streets and retail parks.

Shares in Darty fell 0.3 percent to 130 pence while Steinhoff added more than 2 percent in Frankfurt as of 1622 GMT. The stock closed flat in Johannesburg, where it has a second listing.

Separately, Steinhoff said it did not intend to make an offer for Argos owner Home Retail HOME.L, leaving the way clear for Sainsbury (SBRY.L), Britain's second biggest supermarket, to buy the firm.

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, editing by David Evans)