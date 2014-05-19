The logo of French airplanes maker Dassault Aviation is seen on the Dassault Aviation factory in Merignac near Bordeaux, southwestern France, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files

GENEVA Dassault Aviation (AVMD.PA) Chief Executive Eric Trappier said he hoped to sign a deal to sell Rafale fighter jets to India by the end of the year following the election of pro-business candidate Narendra Modi as the country's new prime minister.

India's military had previously postponed a plan to buy 126 of the fighters, a deal estimated at $15 billion, until the 2014/15 financial year due to budget constraints.

"It's reassuring for us, because I think that will accelerate the process further," Trappier told journalists on the sidelines of the Ebace business aviation show.

