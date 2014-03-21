Luxury shoe brands Jimmy Choo and Bally put up for sale
LONDON British luxury retailer Jimmy Choo has put itself up for sale to try to maximize shareholder value as majority investor JAB increases its focus on consumer goods.
LONDON Worldwide financial sector merger and acquisition (M&A) activity so far this year is down 14 percent on a year ago, its slowest period for deal-making in two years, Thomson Reuters weekly data showed on Friday.
Year-to-date deal volumes in the financial sector were $43 billion, the data shows, lifted by Mercuria Energy Group's $3.5 billion purchase of JPMorgan's (JPM.N) physical commodities business this week, but still behind the $50.1 billion in deals announced in the same period last year.
SAO PAULO Johnson & Johnson , Novartis AG and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd are in talks with the controlling bloc of Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA for a buyout, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.