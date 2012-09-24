Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc said it plans to sell about 7.7 million shares at between $12 and $14 each in an initial public offering of common stock.

The Dallas-based company owns and operates stores that combine dining and entertainment, providing a casual dining menu with a range of entertainment options. It owned 59 stores in the United States and Canada as of September 4.

Dave and Buster's, which had filed for an IPO of up to $150 million last July, will now raise about $108 million at the top end of its expected price range.

Dave & Buster's is majority backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners. Following the offering, Oak Hill will own about 68 percent of the company, according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "PLAY."

The company posted revenue of $575.7 million for the year ended July 29, according to the filing.

Goldman Sachs & Co, Jefferies and Piper Jaffray are acting as lead underwriters to the offering.

Florida-based real estate investment trust, Javelin Mortgage Investment Corp, which had filed for an IPO of up to $115 million earlier this year, also gave its expected price range on Monday.

The REIT plans to sell 6.25 million shares at $20 each, in an offering that would raise up to $125 million.

It plans to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "JMI."

Deutsche Bank Securities, Citigroup, Barclays and Credit Suisse are among the underwriters to the offering.

