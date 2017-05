Christine Lagarde, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), attends the session 'Where Is the Chinese Economy Heading?' of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

BEIJING International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Thursday said China should communicate better with its financial market.

The remarks were made at a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, seen in a video feed monitored by Reuters.

Lagarde said China is "going through a list of transitions".

"There is a communication issue, which markets do not like," she said.

(Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao)