BEIJING China's securities regulator said on Thursday that China will honor its commitment on reforms related to the International Monetary Fund's special drawing rights entry.

Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission, made his comments at a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, seen in a video feed monitored by Reuters.

Fang reiterated that there is no basis for China to devalue its currency based on economic fundamentals.

In the same session, IMF's Christine Lagarde expressed her doubt that China will actually complete reform undertaking in line with the criteria attached to SDR basket entry.

