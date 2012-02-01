BRUSSELS NYSE Euronext said on Wednesday that it would return $550 million to shareholders and seek to grow its derivatives business after EU antitrust regulators blocked its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse.

"NYSE Euronext announced its intent to resume a $550 million share repurchase program following the termination of the merger agreement and after the release of its fourth quarter and 2011 year-end results on February 10, 2012," the exchange operator said in a statement.

(Reporting Foo Yun Chee)