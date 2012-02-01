Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
BRUSSELS NYSE Euronext said on Wednesday that it would return $550 million to shareholders and seek to grow its derivatives business after EU antitrust regulators blocked its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse.
"NYSE Euronext announced its intent to resume a $550 million share repurchase program following the termination of the merger agreement and after the release of its fourth quarter and 2011 year-end results on February 10, 2012," the exchange operator said in a statement.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc said on Friday it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc , giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.