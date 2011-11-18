SAO PAULO Brazilian lenders, concerned about slowing economic growth and eroding credit quality, are unlikely to bid aggressively for HSBC Holdings' (HSBA.L) Losango consumer finance unit.

Losango, Brazil's biggest consumer finance company with a 20 percent market share, is up for sale as HSBC fine-tunes its strategy in emerging markets. Analysts and bankers expect HSBC to receive up to 1 billion reais ($561 million) for Losango, after paying $815 million for the unit eight years ago.

HSBC is retreating from as many as 14 countries, as it seeks to exit business and branches in the United States, retail businesses in Russia, Poland and Chile, and its Canadian brokerage business. It has also put its $1 billion general insurance business on the block.

The sale comes as the model for consumer finance companies, in which borrowers pay their loan installments with predated checks, is losing allure in Brazil. Banks are either dismantling their direct consumer credit units or integrating them into their retail operations to take advantage of rising demand for financial services.

"The model of consumer direct credit units is also becoming riskier for banks, as defaults are on the rise and operation costs continue to be quite high," said Luis Miguel Santacreu, a financial industry analyst with credit ratings company Austin Rating in Sao Paulo.

Brazil's economy, which last year grew at the fastest pace in 24 years, is losing steam, with credit growth expected to slow to about 15 percent next year from about 18 percent now.

Brazilians are increasingly tapping banks for funds to buy home appliances, cars and homes, and pay for package holidays, underscoring gains in household income and the stability of the job market.

POTENTIAL BIDDERS

The Losango sale could also help the British bank refocus on more lucrative areas in Brazil, such as investment and retail banking, where it could be more competitive, analysts said.

Potential bidders, which include Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) and Banco Santander Brasil (SANB11.SA), could be more interested in taking over a loan portfolio with more than 20 million clients than the business itself. Losango has partnerships with more than 20,000 retail outlets.

Bradesco has failed to buy targets, being trumped by some of its bigger rivals in recent years. Santander, which has cash from its 14 billion reais initial share offering of 2009, could bid but remains saddled with the integration of ABN Amro Bank's Brazilian operations that it bought in 2008.

State-controlled Caixa Economica Federal is unlikely to bid after its troubled purchase of a minority stake in rival Banco PanAmericano BPNM4.SA, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA), Brazil's biggest private sector lender, could have trouble justifying a purchase of Losango -- which it failed to buy from Lloyds Bank in 2003.

Banco do Brasil, the nation's biggest lender, could use Losango to boost presence in the market for individual loans.

HSBC hired JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM.N) to arrange the sale, people with knowledge of the situation told Reuters. JPMorgan declined to comment.

Itau, Bradesco, Banco do Brasil, HSBC and Santander declined to comment.

(Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Steve Orlofsky)