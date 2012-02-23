The logo of Spain's telecommunications giant Telefonica is seen at the company's headquarters in Madrid July 29, 2010. REUTERS/Susana Vera

LONDON/MADRID Spanish telecom Telefonica (TEF.MC), struggling with falling revenues in an ailing domestic economy, faces shedding assets or cutting its generous dividend if it is to shrink its 57 billion euro debt mountain and avoid a downgrade.

With Spaniards feeling the pain from austerity measures, recession and the highest unemployment rate in Europe, customers have defected from Telefonica to cheaper competitors in droves, forcing the country's biggest telecom to slash its Spanish workforce and lower its annual payout.

Credit ratings are pressuring Telefonica to keep its debt within certain ranges or risk being downgraded, which would push up its borrowing costs. That is a major risk given that the group has the biggest refinancing needs of any European telecom operator of 7 billion euros this year.

Telefonica has a range of options it could use to cut debt, and bankers and analysts think it will choose a combination of non-core asset sales, cost cutting and restructuring to meet its commitments.

"All options are on the table, but I think Telefonica's priority would be disposal of non-core assets," said Moody's analyst Carlos Winzer, who put Telefonica on a negative outlook in February because of concerns over Spain's economy getting worse.

One banker that advises European telecom companies said that Telefonica needed to raise about 5 to 10 billion euros "to feel comfortable about its cashflows." Robin Bienenstock of Bernstein Research reckoned a sale of non-core or vulnerable assets could raise around 10 billion euros, or that an alternative option to spin off a 25 percent stake in Latin America could raise in the region of 14 billion euros.

Bankers are hoping for the sale of some substantial assets. Vodafone and France Telecom last year sold off billions in assets deemed not central to the companies' future, exiting countries where they were weak or not in control.

"Conversations are taking place. Telefonica is weighing its options, including whether it could do a deal in Germany with KPN and the Czech business," said one banker.

Bankers and analysts say Telefonica could sell off businesses in the Czech Republic and Ireland, but would likely to hold on to stakes in China Unicom and Telecom Italia, which they see as strategic.

Another banker said that Telefonica had already had approaches from private equity firms to buy its 69 percent stake in Cesky Telecom, but had not decided yet whether to sell all or part of its stake.

Telefonica's No.2 Julio Linares recently denied that the Czech stake, worth 3-4 billion euros, was for sale.

Bankers also said that Telefonica's Brazilian towers business could be sold as it recently did in Mexico. But they downplayed a potential sale of the company's minority stakes in Spanish bank BBVA, Portugal Telecom and Telecom Italia because of poor market conditions.

A difficult IPO market would also mean that Telefonica could not immediately revive plans to list Atento, its call centre business worth around 1 billion euros that it tried to sell last summer but was forced to postpone due to poor market conditions.

Advisers have tried for years to broker a merger between KPN's German business E-Plus and Telefonica's 02, with speculation about a deal increasing in recent months due to the scrutiny of Telefonica's cashflows.

Bernstein's Robin Bienenstock reckons a German tie-up would create about 3.75 billion euros in synergies, about three percent of Telefonica's market capitalization, but synergies take years to generate and would not help Telefonica in an immediate dash to deleverage.

NOT FAR ENOUGH

In any case, many of these possible sales may not go far enough to keep Telefonica's debt-to-operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) ratio, crucial to the credit rating agencies, outside of the danger zone.

"How would selling a weak asset like Mexico or Germany fix anything?" asked Jonathan Dann, analyst at Barclays Capital, who thinks the company will have to cut its dividend further. "Surely the solution to a smoldering house is to put out the fire, not shut the door to the box room or the small downstairs loo."

Telefonica, whose dividend is still generous compared to peers, already cut its payout from a forecast 1.75 euros a share to 1.5 euros per share late last year. It also pledged to lower its net debt to between 2 and 2.5 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, from 2.55 times when it last reported in September.

"Telefonica has to be to be careful to keep their investment grade status," Gabrielle Capron, analyst at Groupama Asset Management. "But before the company sells off the family jewels, it may also have to try to make investors understand that such high dividends cannot continue."

Telefonica, which releases full-year 2011 earnings on Friday, declined to comment.

($1 = 0.7552 euros)

(Additional reporting by Leila Abboud, Kate Holton and Robert Hetz; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Leila Abboud)