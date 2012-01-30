WASHINGTON Asset Acceptance LLC, a major U.S. buyer of consumer debt, agreed to pay a $2.5 million civil penalty to settle charges that it used deceptive collection practices, the Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department said on Monday.

Asset Acceptance, which buys old consumer debt from credit card companies, health clubs and elsewhere, also settled charges that it failed to investigate when a consumer said debt information was wrong and would contact people -- sometimes repeatedly -- about debts they did not owe, according to a complaint filed in a U.S. district court in Florida.

In some instances, consumers would learn that Asset Acceptance reported them to a credit bureau when they applied for a mortgage or auto loan. Consumers would sometimes pay a debt they believed was invalid to ensure they would get the new loan, the Justice Department said in a statement.

The company sometimes led consumers to believe that they could be sued to collect a debt, even when that was untrue because the debt had passed a statute of limitations, said David Vladeck, head of the FTC's Consumer Protection Bureau, told reporters.

Asset Acceptance's debt collectors would sometimes misrepresent the amount of a debt or give credit reporting agencies inaccurate information about what was owed, the FTC said.

The debts were generally those that the original company failed to collect, and another debt collection company also failed to collect.

"The older a debt is, the more likely it is that there may be problems with its accuracy," said Vladeck.

Asset Acceptance Capital Corp AACC.O, the parent company of Asset Acceptance, said that the FTC began its probe in 2006 and that the settlement occurred "without any admission by Asset Acceptance of the FTC's claims."

"The company does not expect the operational requirements of the consent decree to have a material adverse effect on its business," the company said in a statement on its website. said.

As of September 30, 2010, Asset Acceptance had 34 million accounts with an original value of more than $42 billion. It had bought that debt for 2.54 percent of face value, the complaint said.

The case is United States of America (For the Federal Trade Commission), Plaintiff, v. Asset Acceptance, LLC, Defendant (United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida)

