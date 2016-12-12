One dead, two injured as fire scorches woodland near Athens
ATHENS One person died and two others were injured when a fire fanned by an early heatwave tore through a forested area in a town near Athens on Sunday, the fire brigade said.
Privately held power developer Deepwater Wind said on Monday that commercial operations had begun at its Block Island Wind Farm, which will deliver electricity into New England's grid.
This will be the United States' first offshore wind farm and will supply most of the power on Block Island, Rhode Island, according to the company's website.
The energy produced from the wind farm is linked to the New England grid by the National Grid’s new "sea2shore" submarine transmission cable system, according to a statement from Deepwater, which is principally owned by an entity of investment firm D.E. Shaw Group.
(Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
SEATTLE The collapse of a tunnel used to store radioactive waste at one of the most contaminated U.S. nuclear sites has raised concerns among watchdog groups and others who study the country's nuclear facilities because many are aging and fraught with problems.