L-3 Communications Holdings Inc (LLL.N) and Harris Corp (HRS.N) reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings, but both defense contractors cited sales pressure as the U.S. government cut military spending.

L-3 stood by a forecast calling for lower earnings and sales for this year, and Harris cut its full-year revenue outlook.

Shares of Harris were up 2.9 percent in early trading, while L-3 gained nearly 1 percent.

Defense contractors are buying back shares, shedding units and making acquisitions in niche areas such as cybersecurity in preparation for leaner military budgets.

The U.S. Defense Department, the world's biggest weapons buyer, unveiled a 2013 budget plan last week that would eliminate nearly 100,000 ground troops in an effort to cut spending by almost $500 billion over the next decade.

L-3, which provides aircraft maintenance, communications systems and government services, said on Tuesday that fourth-quarter earnings rose to $274 million, or $2.72 a share, from $268 million, or $2.37 a share, a year earlier.

The results included a tax benefit and noncash impairment charges that amounted to a net gain of 28 cents a share. Excluding items, the profit came to $2.44 a share, compared with $2.41 expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at L-3 fell 6 percent to $4 billion.

Telecommunications equipment maker Harris said its profit fell about 12 percent in the second quarter ended on December 30 as it had benefited from expedited shipments of its tactical radios for armored vehicles in the year-earlier period.

"The constrained government spending environment" has held back orders and revenue, Chief Executive Officer William Brown said.

Net income at Harris fell to $133.1 million, or $1.16 a share, compared with $151.1 million, or $1.18 a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted for items such as acquisition-related costs, the profit was $1.22 a share, compared with $1.19 that analysts had expected.

Quarterly sales were roughly flat at $1.45 billion.

Harris cut its full-year sales forecast to about $6 billion from a prior view of $6.15 billion to $6.3 billion.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Derek Caney)