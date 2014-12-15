JERUSALEM Israeli conglomerate Delek Group (DLEKG.TA) said it had failed to reach an agreement to sell its controlling stake in insurer Phoenix Holdings (PHOE1.TA).

"The company is evaluating and advancing further options for the sale of its shares in Phoenix," Delek said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

In July, Delek signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to sell a 47 percent stake in Phoenix to New York-based Kushner Group for nearly 1.7 billion shekels ($434 million).

It said on Monday the parties did not reach an understanding for entering into a binding agreement but did not elaborate.

Phoenix has a market value of 2.8 billion shekels.

The Kushner Group, headed by Jared Kushner, is focused on real estate, insurance, media and banking. It owns Observer Media, which includes the New York Observer.

Delek, which owns stakes in the giant Tamar and Leviathan natural gas fields off Israel's Mediterranean coast, has been seeking to divest its financial holdings.

Earlier this year, it agreed to sell its 46.6 percent stake in investment group Barak Capital for 237 million shekels and a 36 percent stake in its U.S. insurance business Republic Group for $80 million.

