BRUSSELS/AMSTERDAM Shares of Belgian supermarket operator Delhaize DELB.BR and its Dutch counterpart Ahold AHLN.AS jumped on Wednesday, as reports suggested talks on a merger between the groups had advanced and a deal could be announced as early as this month.

In May, the two groups said they were in preliminary talks to form a top 20 global retailer with sales of 61.5 billion euros ($68.5 billion) from 6,600 stores.

The merger negotiations are moving along swiftly and a deal could be announced as early as this month, separate reports in Belgian business daily De Tijd and on Bloomberg said.

At 0920 GMT Delhaize shares were 6.3 percent higher and Ahold up 3.6 percent, making them the strongest performers on the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 Index of leading European shares.

Delhaize and Ahold declined to comment, referring to a May 12 news release which said talks were at a preliminary stage.

It is not the first time the two firms, which have similar footprints in the eastern United States, the Benelux countries and eastern Europe, have considered joining forces, but talks in 2007 failed, reportedly blocked by Delhaize's family shareholders.

With current Delhaize Chief Executive Frans Muller the first head to come from outside the family ranks, analysts believe the company would be more willing to enter a merger now.

"Both groups are more mature than in 2007 and given the interesting synergy potential we believe the likelihood of success is clearly higher," analysts at KBC wrote in a note to clients.

KBC estimates synergies to be around 1 percent of their combined sales, or around 550 - 650 million euros per year.

