NEW YORK Dell Inc's special committee is seeking at least $14 per share from Michael Dell and Silver Lake in order to consider a potential change in voting rules, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The special committee might not endorse the proposed changes in voting rules even if the buyout group raised its takeover offer to $14 per share or more, the person added, asking not to be named because he was not authorized to speak with the media. The buyout group raised its offer on Wednesday to $13.75 per share.

