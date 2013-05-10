Federal Reserve approves United Bankshares buyout of Cardinal Bank
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp [CFNLCD.UL] of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.
NEW YORK Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said Friday that he would personally contribute a couple of billion dollars to finance a $5.2 billion bridge loan for his alternative to a $24.4 billion buyout deal led by founder Michael Dell.
"We talked to some investment bankers, and I personally would do a couple of billion if I had to," Icahn told Reuters.
Icahn, along with Southeastern Asset Management, has made an alternative proposal to Michael Dell's plans to take the computer maker private.
SAO PAULO Brazilian airline Azul SA is tentatively planning to price its initial public offering on Monday, according to a statement on its website, pending approval of securities regulator CVM, which suspended the offering hours ahead of pricing.