Auto parts maker Delphi Automotive Plc (DLPH.N) is looking to sell its business that makes heating and cooling systems for cars, and will seek as much as $1 billion (0.62 billion pounds), Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Delphi has approached companies including French automotive supplier Valeo SA (VLOF.PA) and South Korea's Halla Holdings Corp (060980.KS) and is planning to meet with potential buyers this week, Bloomberg reported.

Delphi, which is working with a financial adviser on the sale, could use the sale proceeds to bolster its core areas including electronics, safety systems or engines and transmission technologies, Bloomberg reported.

Delphi could not be reached for comment immediately.

