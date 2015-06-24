Pandora gets KKR investment; explores strategic alternatives
Pandora Media Inc said on Monday that KKR & Co LP has agreed to invest $150 million in the music streaming service, while the company explores strategic alternatives, including a sale.
BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Wednesday it had approved Germany's Mahle Behr's [BEHR.UL] proposed acquisition of the thermal systems business of U.S. auto supplier Delphi (DLPH.N).
The Commission said it had concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, because the merged entity would continue to face a number of strong competitors and because Delphi Thermal is not a close competitor of Mahle.
Mahle agreed to buy Delphi's air conditioning business in February for about $727 million.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
Pandora Media Inc said on Monday that KKR & Co LP has agreed to invest $150 million in the music streaming service, while the company explores strategic alternatives, including a sale.
WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON Health insurer Anthem Inc asked a Delaware judge on Monday to give it more time to try to win approval for a merger with rival Cigna Corp , which is seeking to end the deal and collect a $1.85 billion break-up fee.