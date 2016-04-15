Ambulances are seen at LaGuardia Airport's Terminal D during a snow storm in New York on March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) has not decided which planes to acquire to renew its fleet of single-aisle jets, Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said on Thursday, as various manufacturers appeared to be vying for a deal.

Delta spokesman Michael Thomas reiterated in a phone interview that no decision had been made, after The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday afternoon that the airline was in the final stages of a deal to acquire up to 125 Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) CSeries jetliners.

A final agreement between Atlanta-based Delta and Bombardier for 75 firm orders and options for 50 more of its 110-130 seat CSeries planes is expected at the end of April when the carrier's board meets to review the proposed deal, the Journal said, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

Bombardier is close to a deal with Delta, but a final agreement hasn't been reached, a separate source familiar with the talks told Reuters.

A Bombardier spokeswoman declined to comment.

Bombardier shares closed 7 percent higher on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Reuters reported last week that Delta was in talks with planemakers to buy dozens of narrow-body jets, with Bombardier pushing hard to sell its CSeries aircraft.

Bombardier earlier this year lost out to Boeing Co (BA.N) for orders by United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N).

Jacobson told analysts on a conference call after Delta released first-quarter earnings that he hoped to provide an update in May on the company's aircraft spending. He declined to discuss media speculation about Delta's potential fleet purchases.

Delta, the second-largest U.S. airline by passenger traffic, plans to retire about 115 older MD-88 aircraft and phase out smaller, less-efficient jets that it contracts regional airlines to fly, Jacobson said.

Delta may refurbish older plane parts as an alternative to buying new planes, Jacobson said.

Delta was in talks with code-share partner Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLL4.SA) about acquiring planes that the Brazilian airline might sell, although it had yet to make any decisions, incoming Chief Executive Ed Bastian added on the conference call.

Delta reported a first-quarter profit above analysts' estimates and indicated it could cut flight capacity in the fall if necessary to stop a months-long decline in a key benchmark that measures revenue as divided by its total plane seats and miles flown.

