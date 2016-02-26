Timeline: S&P Telecommunications index dwindles to four companies
The S&P 500 Telecommunications Services Index has shrunk from 14 companies in its heyday in 1996 to just four companies in 2017 after a slew of mergers.
AMSTERDAM Bank of America (BAC.N) has taken a 6.26 percent stake in embattled Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd (DLL.AS), according to a filing published by the Netherlands' Financial Markets Authority.
Delta Lloyd is facing a crucial shareholder vote on March. 16 as it seeks to win support for a 650 million euro ($719 million) share issue.
AMSTERDAM Akzo Nobel shareholders angered by the Dulux paint maker's rejection of a 26.3 billion euro ($29.5 billion) takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries took their fight to an Amsterdam court on Monday.