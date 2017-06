Delta Air Lines Inc's (DAL.N) new joint venture with Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd VA.UL will likely control 24 to 25 percent of the cross-Atlantic market for air travel, Delta Chief Executive Richard Anderson said on Tuesday.

Delta Air Lines will buy Singapore Airlines' (SIAL.SI) 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic for $360 million, it said earlier in the day.

