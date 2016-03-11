AMSTERDAM Delta Lloyd (DLL.AS), the Dutch insurer facing a rebellion by some shareholders against a 650 million euro ($725 million) rights issue, said on Friday it has the support of the Netherlands' central bank DNB and shareholders association VEB.

Delta Lloyd's managers say the company needs the capital in order to boost its solvency under Europe's new Solvency II regime.

Shareholders Highfields Capital and Fubon (2881.TW) , representing around 15 percent of Delta Lloyd's shares, oppose the issue and have launched a lawsuit seeking to prevent a March 16 shareholder vote on whether to approve the cash call.

The central bank, which has until now maintained that it never comments on individual companies under its jurisdiction, said in an open letter published by Delta Lloyd on Friday that the delay was undesirable.

"DNB supports the view of Delta Lloyd's management, that it is in the interests of the Delta Lloyd Group and its stakeholders that the Tier 1 capital of Delta Lloyd Group be strengthened," said the bank's top financial stability officer Jan Sijbrand, in the letter dated March 9.

Delta Lloyd, whose shares have lost two-thirds of their value over solvency concerns in the past year, reported a Solvency II ratio of 131 percent at the end of 2015 - slightly below the company's target range of 140-180 percent.

Under Solvency II, a solvency ratio of 100 percent signals the ability to pay all claims, even in an unusually severe economic downturn.

Shareholders opposed to the rights issue say the company's situation is not dire, and it has other options to boost its solvency, including by selling operations or by reducing dividends.

Delta Lloyd says those options are too slow or not viable.

The VEB, which represents small shareholders in the Netherlands, said in a statement published on its website that it believes the rights issue is necessary.

"Delta Lloyd is not in control of its own company anymore, the DNB is calling the shots," said VEB deputy director Errol Keyner in a statement. "Only if there are sufficient buffers in the eyes of the DNB will Delta Lloyd be able to conduct business as it wishes."

The VEB said it has sympathy for shareholders that feel differently, but that the shareholders meeting, not a lawsuit, was the right venue to voice their opinions.

The hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled to take place on March 14.

