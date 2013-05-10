Federal Reserve approves United Bankshares buyout of Cardinal Bank
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp [CFNLCD.UL] of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.
AMSTERDAM German investor Joh A Benckiser (JAB) and co-investors expect to file for regulatory approval of their offer document to buy the owner of Douwe Egberts coffee for 7.5 billion euros by July 5 at the latest, Dutch coffee and tea maker D.E Master Blenders DEMB.AS said on Friday.
The Dutch company last month announced it had agreed to be bought by JAB for 12.50 euros a share.
SAO PAULO Brazilian airline Azul SA is tentatively planning to price its initial public offering on Monday, according to a statement on its website, pending approval of securities regulator CVM, which suspended the offering hours ahead of pricing.