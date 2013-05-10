Packets of Douwe Egberts coffee are seen at a supermarket in Amsterdam April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

AMSTERDAM German investor Joh A Benckiser (JAB) and co-investors expect to file for regulatory approval of their offer document to buy the owner of Douwe Egberts coffee for 7.5 billion euros by July 5 at the latest, Dutch coffee and tea maker D.E Master Blenders DEMB.AS said on Friday.

The Dutch company last month announced it had agreed to be bought by JAB for 12.50 euros a share.

(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by David Cowell)