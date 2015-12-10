The Danish central bank, also known as Danish Nationalbank, is seen in Copenhagen, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

COPENHAGEN Denmark's central bank and finance ministry trimmed on Thursday their respective forecasts for economic growth but the central bank said recovery was on track, helped by low interest rates, rising employment and falling oil prices.

The Scandinavian country's export-driven economy is dependent on the fortunes of its larger neighbors such as Germany and Sweden, which account for about a quarter of goods and services sold by Denmark.

The central bank cut its gross domestic product forecast to 1.4 percent from 1.8 percent for this year while the finance ministry trimmed its forecast to 1.4 percent from 1.5 percent.

For 2016, the ministry kept its GDP forecast at 1.9 percent, while the central bank reduced it to 1.8 percent from its earlier forecast of 2.1 percent.

"Denmark's Nationalbank has adjusted its growth forecasts for 2015 and 2016 a little downwards following a slightly weaker third quarter, but the general picture of a Danish economy that is picking up remains unchanged," the central bank said.

Denmark's economy grew 1.3 percent last year. Growth of 1.4 percent this year would be below the 1.6 percent rise expected by the European Commission for the euro zone and less than half the 3 percent the Commission has forecast for Sweden.

Even so, several analysts said the Danish forecasts were too optimistic.

Nykredit chief analyst Tore Stramer noted the positive impact of record low interest rates, high employment and wage rises. "But as long as there is uncertainty about the global growth outlook it is difficult to kick off an upswing for real," he wrote in a note to clients.

The finance ministry also reduced its budget deficit forecast for this year to 2 percent from 3 percent, which would have been nudging against the European Union's limit. The central bank saw a higher budget gap of 2.6 percent.

Next year, the ministry sees a deficit of 2.8 percent of GDP, unchanged from its previous forecast, while the central bank increased its estimate to 2.8 percent from 2.3 percent.

The ministry said fiscal policy would be tightened in the coming years to ensure an economic recovery is sustainable.

"We will tighten the fiscal policy gradually until 2020 and that is a sign of good health for the economy, that we do not have to stimulate it with public capital expenditures or otherwise," Finance Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen said.

However, the Liberal minority government, in power since July, expects public spending to rise by 0.8 percent next year. That is above its own zero-growth target and appears to be a concession to the populist Danish People's Party, on whose backing it depends in parliament.

Frederiksen said part of the spending growth was due to higher costs associated with a rising number of asylum seekers.

Denmark, which has some offshore oil production in the North Sea, expects an oil price of $49.5 per barrel next year and $57.7 per barrel in 2017, considerably above the current Brent oil price LCOc1 of around $40 a barrel.

