Copenhagen has inaugurated a 13 km long unbroken bicycle path - the Harbour Circle, around the city's inner harbor - with a big bicycle parade. The route is the newest addition to Copenhagen's bike paths.

Certain stretches of the Harbour Circle already have among the highest number of cyclists in the world - every day 41,400 cyclists cross the old harbor bridge Knippelsbro and every day 42,600 cyclists ride down the street Norrebrogade.

New bicycle bridges have created an unbroken cycle path that is expected to increase the number of cyclists even more.

Copenhagen already has 368 kilometers of bike paths and throughout the metropolitan region, an estimated 1,000 km of cycle paths.