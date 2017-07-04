FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish central bank welcomes review of possible EU banking union membership
July 4, 2017 / 11:36 AM / a day ago

Danish central bank welcomes review of possible EU banking union membership

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank considers it positive that the government has decided to launch a review which should pave the way for a decision on the Nordic country's participation in the European Union's banking union, it said on Tuesday.

"A strengthened supervision of European banks and joint resolution authorities is one of the most important measures after the financial crisis when it comes to ensuring financial stability," Governor Lars Rohde said in a statement.

Brexit and increased focus on Denmark as a financial center made it relevant for the country to now launch a review leading to a final decision by autumn 2019, after Britain's EU exit has been formalized, the government said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

