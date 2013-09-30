COPENHAGEN Denmark's economy grew slightly more quickly in the second quarter than preliminary figures had shown, adding to evidence that one of the economy's main drivers, private consumption, is now improving.

Revised figures from the national statistics office released on Monday showed the economy expanded 0.6 percent in the April-to-June period from the previous three months.

Last month, preliminary data had already shown a better-than-forecast 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter rise in gross domestic product.

Year-on-year GDP growth was also revised upwards to a 0.6 percent rise in the second quarter from a preliminary 0.4 percent.

"The economic crisis now appears to be in retreat and the Danish economy has started growing again after a long period of stagnation," said Danske bank economist Jens Pedersen.

"The upwards revision is primarily due to slight growth in private consumption, slightly higher investment growth and the fact that companies have not brought down stocks as much as previously," Pedersen said.

Denmark has struggled to boost consumer confidence since a property bubble burst in 2008, leaving many people wary of spending, while the global financial crisis has dampened demand for exports.

Private consumption accounts for about half of the Danish economy and grew a modest 0.1 percent in the second quarter against the first quarter, and was up 0.2 percent against the same quarter a year earlier.

Two weeks ago, Denmark's central bank cut its forecast for 2013 economic growth to 0.3 percent.

At the end of August, the government cut its growth forecast for this year to 0.2 percent, its fourth reduction in the estimate in the past 13 months.

Further details in Danish available on Statistics Denmark's website www.dst.dk.

(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Toby Chopra)