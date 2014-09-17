COPENHAGEN - European pension funds could become more, rather than less adventurous in their investment strategies after the European Union introduces tough new rules on capital requirements, if the experience of similar rules in Denmark is any pointer.

While occupational pension schemes have been spared for now, EU insurers, some of which run pension funds, face new Solvency II rules coming into force in 2016 which increase the amount of capital they must hold in reserve against products offering guaranteed returns.

But pension funds in Denmark have already had to adapt to similar rules gradually introduced by the Danish Financial Services Authority (FSA) in the last seven years, leading them to drop guarantees and take on more risk by investing in higher-yielding assets, including wind farms and property.

And now they plan to directly invest 55 billion Danish crowns ($10 billion) in unlisted companies, in many cases bypassing private equity funds who normally invest on their behalf.

"We have invested in all types of alternative investments, except for direct investments. Now we are moving into that type of investment," said Jacob Aarup-Andersen, chief executive of Danske Bank's (DANSKE.CO) Danica Pension.

Aarup-Andersen said his fund would inject 10 to 15 billion Danish crowns ($1.7-$2.6 billion) in the next two years in unlisted companies and possibly another 10 billion, if they continue to see possibilities.

Danica, the second largest commercial pension fund in the country of 5.6 million people, would avoid riskier sectors such as biotech and aims to own around 20 to 25 percent in firms worth around 1-3 billion crowns each.

"As a pension fund, we shouldn't run companies," Aarup-Andersen said, adding that Danica would also offer loans of up to 50 years as part of its "alternative investment" strategy.

Danica plans to inject up to 7 percent of its portfolio in such direct investment and up to around 20 percent into "alternative investments", which broadly defined include anything but standard bonds and stocks.

"Denmark is the first-mover on this in Europe," Aarup-Andersen said. "But I think it is the beginning of a trend, and I think you will see more of this in Europe in general."

EU pension funds invest around 5-10 percent of their assets in alternative investments and within that, direct investments into companies are rare, according to Thomas Montcourrier, economic adviser at advocacy group PensionsEurope.

"Denmark, and the Netherlands, are really the most mature pension fund systems; they have been at the forefront of alternative investment and financial engineering and really some interesting new investment ideas," Montcourrier said.

Out of the five largest pension funds that Reuters talked to, representing 90 percent of assets held by pensions in Denmark, three had over 10 percent tied up in alternatives, including PensionDenmark with 25 percent, including real estate.

HUNGRY FOR RISKY ASSETS

With emphasis on risk in combination with market valuation of both assets and liabilities there was "great pressure" from the FSA to move pension funds from average rates and guaranteed products to unguaranteed products or products with conditional or low guarantees, said Henrik Olejasz Larsen, chief investor officer at Denmark's fourth largest pension fund, Sampension.

Danes also increasingly opt out of guaranteed rates even for their voluntary savings in commercial funds and almost 40 percent of pensions, worth 749 billion crowns, now come without a guaranteed rate compared to 12 percent four years ago, the FSA says.

"It is a combination of the very low interest rate level and the industry movement toward products with no or lower guarantees that has prompted the pension funds to invest more in alternatives," said Carsten Brogaard, head of the FSA's office for pension funds.

As a result, Denmark's largest commercial pension fund, PFA, plans to inject 30 billion crowns into companies, private equity funds and infrastructure projects in the next five years.

"We have a huge investment need within risky assets," said the head of PFA's asset management unit, Jesper Langmack, adding that 65 percent of the current inflow of savings at PFA is linked to unguaranteed rate products.

PFA will decide on its strategy on a case-by-case basis and like Danica, investment will be primarily minority stakes in Danish and other Nordic companies with stable cash-flows, Langmack said.

But he stressed the importance of having a clear exit route as it was easy to "get stuck" as a minority shareholder.

"So before we even go through the door we are thinking about how we can get out again," Langmack said. "It could be an IPO, or a put-option in the company, or some other way."

