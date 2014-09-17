COPENHAGEN Pension funds in Denmark have had to gradually adapt to new solvency rules introduced by the Danish Financial Services Authority (FSA) since 2007, leading them to drop guarantees and take on more risk by investing in higher-yielding "alternative" assets, such as infrastructure projects, real estate and private equity funds.

Denmark's top pension funds had on average invested 7 percent of their assets in alternative investmenta, excluding properties, by the end of 2012, the latest for which the Danish Financial Services Authority (FSA) has data for.

Out of the 152 billion Danish crowns ($26.4 billion) that the top funds had invested in alternative assets by end-2012, 59 billion crowns were in private equity funds, 44 billion in credit, 20 billion in infrastructure, 16 billion in agriculture and 13 billion in hedge funds.

Below are the alternative investment plans of Danish pension funds surveyed by Reuters which account for 90 percent, or 1.78 trillion crowns, of all Danish pension fund assets.

All numbers in Assets Alternative investments and plans Notable companies, projects

DKK

ATP 697 bln Has boosted investments in 26-28 bln in unlisted companies

properties and fund loans by about via private equity funds.

15 bln in the past 12-18 months. -Utility DONG Energy [DOENRY.UL]

Plans to increase further if new -Payment service firm Nets

investments with attractive -North Galaxy building, Brussels

risk-reward appears.

PFA 408 bln Aims to boost investments in -Rescue Company Falck

unlisted companies, including -Bank FIH Erhvervsbank [FIH.UL]

infrastructure, directly and via -Oil equipment maker Welltec

private equity funds to 40 bln by -Playground builder Kompan

2019 from 10 bln today. -DONG Energy

Danica 344 bln Aims to boost alternative - Made first direct investment

investments to up to 70 bln in two of 400 mln in Danish shipper

years from 40 bln today, including Unifeeder in June this year.

23 bln in properties and up to 15 - 10-15 bln directly into

bln directly into unlisted companies

companies. - could invest a further 10 bln

Sampension 165 bln Has 21.5 bln in alternative assets First large co-investment was IT

of which 4.3 bln are in unlisted company KMD, bought in with

companies via private equity private equity firm Advent in

funds. Aims to increase 2012.

investments in "low-risk

alternatives" such as properties.

PensionDenmark 165 bln Aims to increase the share of - 15 bln in infrastructure,

investments made in infrastructure mainly windfarms in Europe, U.S.

and properties to 20 percent in - 11 bln in properties

two years from 16 pct today. - 5 bln in unlisted companies

Aims to keep 3 pct of investments - 11 bln in corporate bonds

in unlisted companies.

Total 1779 bln

(1 US dollar = 5.5731 Danish crowns)

