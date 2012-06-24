DUBAI Lindner Depa, an interior fitting joint venture between Dubai-based Depa Ltd and Germany's Lindner AG, has had a 900-million dirhams ($245.03 million) contract to fit out the new Doha International Airport terminated, Depa said on Sunday.

The contract to fit out the 17 lounges at the new $15.5 billion airport was the largest project in the Nasdaq Dubai-listed firm's backlog.

Depa DEPA.DI, which said it was discussing options with its lawyers, said the contract was pulled after Lindner Depa's "refusal to accept new and non-favorable contract terms and conditions ... after being denied full access to the project site to perform its contract scope of work."

The company blamed the lack of access for being unable to start its interior contracting work as planned and to meet the original completion date.

Officials at the new Doha airport were not immediately available for comment.

The new airport is slated to open in December. The facility is being opened in three phases to be completed by 2015 and have the capacity to handle 50 million passengers.

The termination came days after the new airport revoked Lindner Depa's contract performance bond and advance payment guarantee, worth 117 million dirhams.

Depa shares were untraded on the Nasdaq Dubai bourse on Sunday. The stock closed at 0.43 dirhams on Thursday. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)

(Reporting by Layla Maghribi; Editing by Amran Abocar)