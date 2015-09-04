Hollywood actor Johnny Depp joined his fellow cast and crew to talk about gangster film "Black Mass" at the Venice Film Festival on Friday, when he was asked if he would take his pet dogs on a gondola ride.

"No, I killed my dogs,” the film star joked. “And ate them under direct orders from some kind of sweaty, big gutted man from Australia."

Depp's wife actress Amber Heard was charged in July with illegally bringing the couple's Yorkshire terriers Pistol and Boo into Australia two months earlier.

Heard, who flew the dogs into the country on a private jet without a permit and two-week quarantine as required, was charged with two counts of illegally importing the pets and one count of producing a false document.