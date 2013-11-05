Snap shares rise as underwriters start coverage with 'buy'
Snap Inc , owner of messaging app Snapchat, received top ratings from a number of its IPO underwriters on Monday, sending its shares up more than 3 percent in premarket trading.
WASHINGTON The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday voted to propose new rules setting position limits for traders, reviving efforts to curb commodity market speculation after a court rejected an earlier version of the plan.
The commission voted three-to-one to propose the new rules. Commissioners also unanimously voted for a proposal related to aggregating accounts under the position limits rule.
NEW YORK Oil resumed its slide on Monday as investors remained uncertain whether producing nations will extend an OPEC-led output cut beyond the end of June in an effort to reduce a global glut of crude.
FRANKFURT London has seen its standing as a financial center slip as Britain prepares to trigger its departure from the European Union, according to a survey released on Monday, although rival European cities still lag far behind.