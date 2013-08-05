BRIEF-Scandinavian Organics to request for bankruptcy
* BOARD HAS DECIDED TO REQUEST FOR BANKRUPTCY AND HAS FILED A BANKRUPTCY PETITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DETROIT Aug 5 Famed auction house Christie's said on Monday that it was hired to appraise a portion of the Detroit Institute of Arts' collection, which includes works by Vincent van Gogh, Henri Matisse and Diego Rivera.
Christie's will also "assist and advise on how to realize value for the city while leaving the art in the city's ownership," according to a statement.
The review is part of the Detroit's ongoing efforts to determine the value of the city's assets after its Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing in July.
* BOARD HAS DECIDED TO REQUEST FOR BANKRUPTCY AND HAS FILED A BANKRUPTCY PETITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Payless announces court approval of first day motions allowing business operations to proceed in ordinary course
NEW YORK, April 5 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday lowered ratings on $13 billion of Puerto Rican bonds, including debt from the U.S. territory's now-defunct former fiscal agent, the Government Development Bank.