FRANKFURT Germany's biggest real estate firm Deutsche Annington ANNGn.DE on Friday launched its public offer for third-ranked rival Gagfah GFJG.DE in a 3.9 billion euro ($4.8 billion) cash and shares deal.

Gagfah shareholders can tender their shares until January 2015, Deutsche Annington said in a statement, adding the minimum acceptance level lies at 57 percent of all outstanding Gagfah shares.

The deal is set to create Europe's second largest real estate company after France's Unibail-Rodamco (UNBP.AS) with some 350,000 flats and a portfolio totaling 21 billion euros, Deutsche Annington had said earlier this month.

