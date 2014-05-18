Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has appointed a syndicate of other banks to run the its multi-billion euro rights issue, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
The issue of up to 300 million shares will be led by Deutsche Bank itself, the sources said. The joint bookrunners are Barclays, Banco Santander, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and UBS.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.