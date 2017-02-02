A woman walks past the London Stock Exchange building in the City of London, Britain, January 16 , 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank would give "considerable attention" to any merger or takeover between banks in different European countries, a top supervisor said on Thursday, highlighting issues with deals involving a party from outside the European Union.

Julie Dickson's comments come as the ECB's Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) is set to assess a proposed merger between the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) and Germany's Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE), because some of their units are licensed as banks.

"Any pan European takeovers or mergers would receive

considerable attention by the SSM," Dickson, who sits on the board of the SSM, said in slides accompanying a speech.

She noted a European Commission proposal to require banks from outside the EU to establish an intermediate holding company in the bloc under SSM supervision.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Kim COghill)