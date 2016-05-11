Credit Suisse sees significant operating profits in years ahead: chairman
ZURICH Credit Suisse expects to make big profits in the next few years, Chairman Urs Rohner said on Thursday, following back-to-back full-year losses for the Swiss bank.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) planned $30 billion merger with LSE Group (LSE.L) is on track for completion late this year or in early 2017, the German exchange operator's Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said on Wednesday.
Speaking at Deutsche Boerse's annual shareholder meeting, Kengeter said fears that Frankfurt could lose importance as a financial center were unfounded and that boosting the number of potential users was crucial for exchange operators.
"In our business, size is everything," he said.
BRUSSELS The European Commission accused telecoms and cable group Altice on Thursday of breaching EU rules by taking control of PT Portugal before the deal had been approved by EU regulators.